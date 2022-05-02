© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 5/2/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published May 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

The doors to Westlake Middle School in Oakland were closed Friday morning. Outside were about two dozen people waving signs and shouting as nearly every passing car honked in support of a one-day walkout by teachers in the Oakland Unified School District / California tenants looking for a new place to rent would have a clearer picture of utility expenses under a bill advancing in the state Legislature / Oakland has released a draft set of plans designed to encourage affordable housing, support arts and culture, promote public transit and encourage economic opportunity / Californians have witnessed year after year of record-setting high temperatures. And late last week, the governor’s office released a plan to address its impacts

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance