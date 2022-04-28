Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 4/28/22

A popular stretch of John F. Kennedy Drive in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park – which was closed to vehicle traffic two years ago –will remain that way, following a marathon session of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday / A bill that aims to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the Golden State has been introduced in Sacramento / Nearly one-and-a-half million consumers in the East Bay are facing water restrictions, as well as possible fines, as part of a crackdown on water usage approved earlier this week by EBMUD / A new state auditor’s report shows in five public safety departments across California, racist behavior has been recorded and documented

Click the play button above to listen to the news.