American Aquarium, 'All I Needed'

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published April 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM PDT

Sometimes when you are down, just hearing the right song can bring you back up. For BJ Barham of N.C. country-rock band American Aquarium, he knows this quite well, having recently lost his mother and grandmother — as well as a longtime friend to suicide. As he describes it, "We have all had that feeling of driving around, feeling down and then, out of nowhere, a song comes on the radio that grabs you and won't let go. Almost as if the universe saw you struggling and personally hand delivered a 3.5-minute message to get you out of that rut."

In this case, "All I Needed" clocks in at just under three minutes, delivering a pedal steel-soaked, acoustic guitar-driven major-chord anthem which features Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers singing high harmony. American Aquarium leans into its aesthetic of celebrating the common folk, and will surely draw comparisons to Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty. Barham relishes such observations, though, just as he enjoys knowing that someone will feel less hurt and alone after listening to this song.

Kate DoyleNPR Music
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods at in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.