Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 4/27/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 27, 2022 at 9:55 AM PDT
Gas prices remain well over 5 dollars a gallon in California, and they’ll likely inch up a few more cents this summer / A program focused on treating incarcerated California prison inmates has cut drug overdoses and hospitalization rates among inmates in the last two years, according to an official report / California’s air quality is among the worst in the country. And according to a new report, a rising threat comes from wildfires

Bay Area Headlines
