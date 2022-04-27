Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 4/27/22

Gas prices remain well over 5 dollars a gallon in California, and they’ll likely inch up a few more cents this summer / A program focused on treating incarcerated California prison inmates has cut drug overdoses and hospitalization rates among inmates in the last two years, according to an official report / California’s air quality is among the worst in the country. And according to a new report, a rising threat comes from wildfires

