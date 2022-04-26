© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 4/26/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 26, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT
Around 5,000 nurses at Stanford and Packard hospitals went on strike yesterday to demand better pay and mental health support / More low-income California residents could soon be eligible to attend community college for two-years, tuition-free / This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue a decision on the most consequential challenge to Roe v. Wade. And California lawmakers are preparing for what follows / Mayors from some of California's biggest cities are pleading with Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to extend spending on services for unhoused people

Kevin Vance
