Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 4/26/22

Around 5,000 nurses at Stanford and Packard hospitals went on strike yesterday to demand better pay and mental health support / More low-income California residents could soon be eligible to attend community college for two-years, tuition-free / This summer, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue a decision on the most consequential challenge to Roe v. Wade. And California lawmakers are preparing for what follows / Mayors from some of California's biggest cities are pleading with Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to extend spending on services for unhoused people

Click the play button above to listen to the news.