Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 4/21/22
A new poll suggests strong public support for California's ambitious high-speed rail project connecting Sacramento to San Diego / Advocates for reproductive rights are backing Attorney General Rob Bonta in his re-election bid / San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney declared victory in Tuesday’s special election for the vacant District 17 seat in the General Assembly / California will close its main COVID-19 testing lab next month
