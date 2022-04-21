© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 4/21/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT
A new poll suggests strong public support for California's ambitious high-speed rail project connecting Sacramento to San Diego / Advocates for reproductive rights are backing Attorney General Rob Bonta in his re-election bid / San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney declared victory in Tuesday’s special election for the vacant District 17 seat in the General Assembly / California will close its main COVID-19 testing lab next month

