Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 4/20/22

Published April 20, 2022 at 9:41 AM PDT
San Francisco will allow legal on-site cannabis sales at today's 4/20 celebration in Golden Gate Park for the first time in the annual event's history / The East Bay Regional Park District is trying to figure out what to do with Jewel Lake and wants your input / Monday’s ruling by a federal judge in Florida to end the national mask mandate in transportation has some Bay Area transit agencies scrambling on what to do next / The state has a new pilot program called "Californians-for-All-College-Corps" it’s intended to help young people pay for school in exchange for a year of volunteer service

Kevin Vance
