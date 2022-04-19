Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 4/19/22

After almost a year of negotiations, thousands of nurses at Sutter Health facilities around the Bay Area are on a one-day strike yesterday / A new legal settlement announced yesterday between the state and a city in Southern California could have implications throughout California when it comes to environmental injustice / Assembly Bill 2122, which was introduced last month, will require all community colleges and California state universities to put the number of a 24-hour mental health hotline on student ID cards / While Today's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm is brewing behind it and it’s gaining strength

Click the play button above to listen to the news.