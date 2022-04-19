© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 4/19/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 19, 2022 at 10:29 AM PDT
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

After almost a year of negotiations, thousands of nurses at Sutter Health facilities around the Bay Area are on a one-day strike yesterday / A new legal settlement announced yesterday between the state and a city in Southern California could have implications throughout California when it comes to environmental injustice / Assembly Bill 2122, which was introduced last month, will require all community colleges and California state universities to put the number of a 24-hour mental health hotline on student ID cards / While Today's rainfall is expected to be light, another storm is brewing behind it and it’s gaining strength

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance