The News Roundup — International

Satellite imaging shows more Russian military deployments in eastern Ukraine. Two bases, likely for resupplying forces near Mariupol, have been established to aid Russian troops in their invasion.

Finland and Sweden held a joint news conference ahead of expected respective requests to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to a New York Times report, former Trump administration officials Jared Kushner and Steve Mnuchin secured billions of dollars in payments from Saudi Arabia in the form of investments in their private equity funds.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the international portion of the News Roundup.

