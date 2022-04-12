© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 4/12/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published April 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT
Seven of the eight Bay Area bridges plan to remove all toll booths as early as next year / The Sierra Nevada has a fresh coating of snow and another round could still be on the way / California has extended eviction protection for millions of residents, but for many Bay Area renters, it may be too late / PG&E has agreed to settlements with half-a-dozen Northern California counties over the 2019 Kincade Fire and last year’s massive Dixie Fire

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
