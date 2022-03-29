Raising awareness for the famine-like conditions of Tigray, Ethiopa

The war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray is in its seventeenth month with thousands dead and millions displaced. The United Nations said at least 400,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with at least 1.6 million people displaced including more than 720 thousand children. What started as a conflict over elections has devolved into what the UN called a "human catastrophe." The Bay Area is home to large Ethiopian communities, many members from Tigray including Kiros Araya, board member of the Tigray Community Organization in San Jose. Hana spoke with him about what’s happening back home as he follows the devastation since 2020.