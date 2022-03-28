© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/28/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM PDT
Californians facing eviction as soon as next week would get a temporary reprieve under a bill endorsed Thursday by the state Legislature's Democratic leaders / Millions of COVID-19 tests are on the way for students and teachers to use during spring break / A group of West Oakland environmental justice advocates who want their community to breathe easier and live longer, filed suit Friday against the Port of Oakland over a sand and gravel project approved by Port commissioners late last month / The current storm that has produced one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain in much of the Bay Area will continue today, with a potential for brief heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
