Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/28/22

Californians facing eviction as soon as next week would get a temporary reprieve under a bill endorsed Thursday by the state Legislature's Democratic leaders / Millions of COVID-19 tests are on the way for students and teachers to use during spring break / A group of West Oakland environmental justice advocates who want their community to breathe easier and live longer, filed suit Friday against the Port of Oakland over a sand and gravel project approved by Port commissioners late last month / The current storm that has produced one-quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain in much of the Bay Area will continue today, with a potential for brief heavy rainfall and thunderstorms

