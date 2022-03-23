Introducing KALW Public Media's New Board Members

KALW Public Media is proud to introduce our three new board members: Harley K. Dubois, Edwin Morales and Joseph Creitz.

They join existing members Laura Saponara, Gentle Blythe, Jonathan Baum, and KALW Public Media’s Interim Executive Director Ben Trefny.

The new board members begin their service Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Please see their bios below.

EDWIN MORALES has been a KALW listener and supporter since 2005 when they first moved to the Bay Area, rarely missing a morning broadcast, even when traveling! A California native with family roots in Puerto Rico and New York, they have been involved in volunteer and nonprofit work as early as they can remember. From stocking shelves at food banks to doing yard work at AIDS hospices in the late 80’s and early 90’s, they have always been involved in their local community.

From 2011-2014, they were the volunteer coordinator and member communications director for the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus’ volunteer leadership team, and from 2014-2019, they were on the board of directors of Folsom Street Events, which put on multiple well-known local Bay Area events raising over $3 million for direct service and arts nonprofits focusing primarily serving the 2SLGBTQ community.

Edwin’s passions include cycling, hiking, cooking (especially Puerto Rican and Italian cuisines), making and listening to all genres of music, and trying to find the time to listen to every public media podcast they are subscribed to. Edwin’s most procrastinated life goal is to become a certified yoga instructor and facilitate a series of introductory, body positive classes.

HARLEY K. DUBOIS is a founding Board Member and serves as the Chief Culture Officer for Burning Man Project. Harley’s expertise in project management, art facilitation, organizational culture, and city planning has made her an essential resource for the growth of Burning Man into a worldwide cultural and artistic movement. Harley is also a founding Board member of the Black Rock Arts Foundation, where she created the Grants to Artists program, now known as the Global Arts program. For eight years Harley served as City Manager of Black Rock City, overseeing many practical aspects of the building and disappearance of the city, including Community Services, Life Safety, City Zoning, Sustainability, and Volunteerism. She has also been deeply involved in the leadership of the fiduciary, legal, and staff development aspects of the entire organization, and has contributed substantially to the evolution of Burning Man from an event production company into a global arts and culture nonprofit inspiring positive social change. In 2016, Harley was named a founding Board Member of the Nation of Makers, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide more Americans access to the spaces, communities, and tools to make more and consume less.

JOE CREITZ grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, the child of a librarian and a music professor, with a love for radio dating to his earliest memories. After moving to San Francisco in the late ‘80s, he quickly became a fan and supporter of KALW and its mission. Joe is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing in the Bay Area for 30 years. His firm, Creitz & Serebin, LLP focusses on the representation of disabled people, retirees, and workers against ERISA-regulated employee benefit plans and insurance companies. For that work, Joe has twice been honored as California Attorney of the Year (once by California Lawyer Magazine, once by the Wall Street Journal’s “Best Lawyers” publication).

From 2016 to 2018, Joe and comedian Sid Singh produced and co-hosted a weekly law podcast called “The Law Is My Ass.” Joe has also been an adjunct professor at U.C. Hastings continuously since 1994. In his “free” time, Joe is a founding member of the Cole Valley Haight Allies of Our Unhoused Neighbors (“CVHA”), a crew leader with the Sutro Stewards, and has served on multiple non-profit boards. He lives in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood with his wife and their much-adored dachshund, Choo Choo. When he’s not working or volunteering, you can find Joe hiking on Twin Peaks, running in Golden Gate park, or working to improve his abysmal basketball jump-shot.