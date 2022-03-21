JOB OPPORTUNITY: Digital Content Manager (P/T)

More and more, people are listening to and accessing our content on digital platforms — and we are developing more original content for podcasts and streaming. That is why KALW is hiring a digital content manager.

We need someone who can:



assess and consult on improving the digital experience across platforms, especially our website and social media feeds

create a system and structure that dovetails with and supports what’s on air

help us develop our digital voice(s) and help train and provide the necessary tools to individual programmers

We are looking for someone with both editorial experience and the digital chops to harness and handle our content management system. But be assured, you will be part of a team that will work to help make all of this happen!

THE SPECIFICS



up to $30/hour; 24 hours/week

Contract position through June 30, 2022 with potential for renewal

Flexible schedule, mostly remote with limited work required onsite

Application Requirements

Cover letter, resume and two-three writing samples. Send to hr@kalw.org with subject line that includes your last name and “digital content manager”

Deadline

Position is opened until filled.

For best consideration, apply by April 14, 2022

DOWNLOAD FULL PDF OF THE JOB ANNOUNCEMENT