JOB OPPORTUNITY: Digital Content Manager (P/T)

KALW
Published March 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM PDT
Digital Content Manager JobAnnouncement.png

More and more, people are listening to and accessing our content on digital platforms — and we are developing more original content for podcasts and streaming. That is why KALW is hiring a digital content manager.

We need someone who can:

  • assess and consult on improving the digital experience across platforms, especially our website and social media feeds
  • create a system and structure that dovetails with and supports what’s on air 
  • help us develop our digital voice(s) and help train and provide the necessary tools to  individual programmers

We are looking for someone with both editorial experience and the digital chops to harness and handle our content management system. But be assured, you will be part of a team that will work to help make all of this happen!

THE SPECIFICS

  • up to $30/hour; 24 hours/week
  • Contract position through June 30, 2022 with potential for renewal
  • Flexible schedule, mostly remote with limited work required onsite

Application Requirements
Cover letter, resume and two-three writing samples. Send to hr@kalw.org with subject line that includes your last name and “digital content manager”

Deadline
Position is opened until filled.
For best consideration, apply by April 14, 2022

DOWNLOAD FULL PDF OF THE JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

