Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/21/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM PDT
Oakland Unified School District students will be allowed to remove their masks outdoors [Monday] today as the district makes face coverings optional for the first time in the current school year / More than 80 percent of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of last Thursday's deadline to comply with the agency's internal vaccine mandate, officials with the transit agency said.

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
