Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/21/22
Oakland Unified School District students will be allowed to remove their masks outdoors [Monday] today as the district makes face coverings optional for the first time in the current school year / More than 80 percent of Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District employees were vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of last Thursday's deadline to comply with the agency's internal vaccine mandate, officials with the transit agency said.
