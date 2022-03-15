Entries We Love: LVNDR, 'Little Alien Tigress of the Sun'

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn.

Pairs well with: Dimming the lights and bobbing your head to the beat

LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs. The setting of the video, recorded in a studio in Nashville, Tenn. recreates the atmosphere one might find in a small music venue in any city. The mellow, rhythmic instrumentation coming from the keys, bass and drums completes the mood. LVNDR's entry is warm, inviting and perfect for relaxing with a drink in hand.

