Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 3/15/22

The San Francisco Unified School District will hold its first meeting with the newly appointed replacement board members a week from today / State lawmakers passed legislation yesterday to undo a court order that U-C Berkeley must cap its student population this year. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law last night / Registered nurses at Sutter’s Tracy Community Hospital, along with 14 other Sutter health facilities across Northern California, will be holding protests this morning to draw attention to the health network's alleged refusal to address health and safety concerns / One-hundred-ninety-billion dollars. That's the total in taxes and fees included in proposals introduced by state lawmakers during the first two months of their session according to the California Taxpayers Foundation.