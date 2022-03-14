© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 3/14/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT
BART officials announced Thursday that Lateefah Simon was removed from the agency's Board of Directors after a dispute over whether she lived in the district she represented / CapRadio's Mike Hagerty reports on the 2022 Winter Climate and Drought report just issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday his office has sent cease and desist letters to four construction companies for allegedly violating zoning laws and causing dust pollution near the city's Candlestick Point area / A new concert venue opened its doors last month in Menlo Park

Kevin Vance
