San Francisco to lift indoor vaccination requirement

City's public health officials cited declining local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the city's high vaccination rate in their decision to no longer mandate businesses to check for vaccination proof or negative test results. This applies to businesses where people eat and drink and where they may be breathing heavier while they exercise.

More than 80 percent of San Francisco residents have been fully vaccinated. The city now has an average of 12-and-a-half cases per-day per-100,000 residents.

The city’s proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms and other businesses has been in place since August 2021. That’s when the virus' delta variant spurred a fast rise in cases.

Individual businesses may now decide on their own which safety protocols work best for them, including implementing their own proof of vaccination requirements if they deem it necessary.

The CDC strongly recommends using a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask to prevent virus spread indoors.