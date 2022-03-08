© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 3/8/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published March 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Some of the emergency protections put in place to boost the numbers of insured people during the COVID-19 pandemic are set to expire next month / Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his annual State of the State address in Sacramento tonight / California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price in the nation for gas / Undocumented people in California who lose their jobs would be eligible for unemployment benefits under a bill introduced in the State Assembly this week

Kevin Vance
