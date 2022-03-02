Bay Area Headlines, Wednesday, 3/2/22

The San Francisco Board of Education approved a new collective bargaining agreement yesterday between San Francisco Unified and the United Educators of San Francisco, the district's teachers union / It took about two hours early Monday morning to extinguish an encampment fire in West Oakland / Governor Gavin Newsom is moving to impose state sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine / Facebook's parent company - Meta – says it's banning ads from Russian state media and removing a network of 40 fake accounts, pages and groups publishing pro-Russian talking points.

