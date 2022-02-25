© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/25/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Teams of volunteers across the Bay Area this week are doing the first head count of the local homeless population in three years / Hundreds of people of Ukrainian descent and their supporters gathered at the state Capitol in Sacramento yesterday to protest Russia’s invasion of the country / There's a slight chance of rain in Northern California early next week, but some federal emergency officials are worried about the possibility of flooding in areas burned by large wildfires last year / Farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, south of the Delta, face another year without water from the Central Valley Project

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance