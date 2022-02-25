Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/25/22

Teams of volunteers across the Bay Area this week are doing the first head count of the local homeless population in three years / Hundreds of people of Ukrainian descent and their supporters gathered at the state Capitol in Sacramento yesterday to protest Russia’s invasion of the country / There's a slight chance of rain in Northern California early next week, but some federal emergency officials are worried about the possibility of flooding in areas burned by large wildfires last year / Farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, south of the Delta, face another year without water from the Central Valley Project

