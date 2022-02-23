This new documentary explores incarceration through three mothers

“Apart” is a new documentary in the PBS Independent Lens series that examines the war on drugs through three women, all mothers, rebuilding their lives after years of incarceration.

The number of women in U.S. prisons has grown over 800 percent since the start of the war on drugs, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Additionally, women are among the fastest growing prison populations in the U.S.

We discuss the making of “Apart” with the film’s director, Jennifer Redfearn, andTomika Daniel, a former inmate and a participant in the documentary.

