Maude Latour, 'Headphones'

Maude Latour says she's sick of love songs, so the indie-pop singer wrote something that focuses on herself and nobody else. After spending so long trying to understand past partners, she rediscovers herself through the voices that best understand Latour — her own. Latour's Lorde-like vocals in the verses contrast with the heavily edited, slightly animatronic-sounding chorus — the whispers have the effect of making you feel like you're hearing the encouraging voices in her head, too. So instead of sitting inside heartbreak, "Headphones" refreshes — you wake up one day and feel a bit more like yourself again.

