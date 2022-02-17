© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/17/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

The search is on for replacements for the president of San Francisco’s school board and two other members, who were overwhelmingly voted out of office in Tuesday's recall election / California State assembly member Phil Ting, proposed legislation to decriminalize jaywalking / This spring, UC Berkeley may be forced to turn away significantly more applicants than originally intended / The cities of Salinas and Napa have been awarded millions of dollars to convert old hotels and other buildings into housing for homeless residents

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance