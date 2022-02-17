Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/17/22

The search is on for replacements for the president of San Francisco’s school board and two other members, who were overwhelmingly voted out of office in Tuesday's recall election / California State assembly member Phil Ting, proposed legislation to decriminalize jaywalking / This spring, UC Berkeley may be forced to turn away significantly more applicants than originally intended / The cities of Salinas and Napa have been awarded millions of dollars to convert old hotels and other buildings into housing for homeless residents

