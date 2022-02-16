Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 2/16/22

The majority of San Franciscans who voted in yesterday's special election were in support of recalling three San Francisco school board members / California lawmakers want to crack down on disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines / Governor Newsom has nominated the daughter of Mexican immigrants to the California Supreme Court / San Francisco voters will decide in June whether to grant a $400 million bond for San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to upgrade aging equipment and improve safety, after the city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to place the measure on the ballot

