Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 2/16/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 16, 2022 at 9:47 AM PST
The majority of San Franciscans who voted in yesterday's special election were in support of recalling three San Francisco school board members / California lawmakers want to crack down on disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines / Governor Newsom has nominated the daughter of Mexican immigrants to the California Supreme Court /  San Francisco voters will decide in June whether to grant a $400 million bond for San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to upgrade aging equipment and improve safety, after the city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously yesterday to place the measure on the ballot

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
