Sebastián Yatra on &#8216;Encanto,&#8217; his new album, and being a pop star

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM PST
Sebastian Yatra voice talent gathering before the premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at Teatro Colón in Bogota, Colombia.
Sebastián Yatra has had a big year. 

The Colombian singer-songwriter’s third studio album is called “Dharma.” It’s packed with pop, rock, cumbia, and reggaetón with features ranging from Daddy Yankee to the Jonas Brothers.Dharma has been streamed over 2 billion times since its release on Jan. 28

But Sebastián Yatra’s big year doesn’t stop there. The original song he recorded for Disney’s “Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas,” has now been nominated for an Oscar. 

He talks to us about his life, career, and being a Latin pop star.

Arfie Ghedi