© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 2/14/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

The Marin Independent Journal reported that Sausalito declared a state of emergency over conditions at its camp for homeless people on Thursday following explosions and fire / Democratic state lawmakers are pushing a bill that would require all workers in California to be vaccinated against COVID-19 / The proposed school closures in Oakland could be avoided thanks to a bill introduced Wednesday in the state Assembly / Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion initiative to bury 10 Thousand miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance