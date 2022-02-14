Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 2/14/22

The Marin Independent Journal reported that Sausalito declared a state of emergency over conditions at its camp for homeless people on Thursday following explosions and fire / Democratic state lawmakers are pushing a bill that would require all workers in California to be vaccinated against COVID-19 / The proposed school closures in Oakland could be avoided thanks to a bill introduced Wednesday in the state Assembly / Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion initiative to bury 10 Thousand miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California

Click the play button above to listen to the news.