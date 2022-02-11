Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/11/22

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is defending his recent decision to stop cooperating with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office on a mutual investigative agreement they set up three years ago / Nearly two years into the pandemic, California is still under a state of emergency and Republican state lawmakers have been trying to change that / The union representing the San Francisco Department of Public Works and Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the city / BART will likely need a new funding source in the coming years

