Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/11/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 11, 2022 at 9:21 AM PST
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is defending his recent decision to stop cooperating with the San Francisco District Attorney's Office on a mutual investigative agreement they set up three years ago / Nearly two years into the pandemic, California is still under a state of emergency and Republican state lawmakers have been trying to change that / The union representing the San Francisco Department of Public Works and Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against the city / BART will likely need a new funding source in the coming years

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
