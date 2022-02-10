Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/10/22

Nearly all of the greater Bay Area's 11 counties will lift their indoor mask mandates next week, aligning them with the state's plans to lift its mask requirements / Most California workers will be able to take extra paid time off for COVID-19 under a bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom / City, state, and labor leaders gathered yesterday afternoon at Oakland City Hall to speak out against the decision by the Oakland school board to close, merge or reduce grades for 11 schools, a decision rejected by many in the community / Oakland’s Landmarks Preservation Advisory Board has given its approval to build a 20-unit apartment building and storefront shops on the property that housed the first office of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense / A beach hazards statement is in effect through this evening

