© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/10/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 10, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

Nearly all of the greater Bay Area's 11 counties will lift their indoor mask mandates next week, aligning them with the state's plans to lift its mask requirements / Most California workers will be able to take extra paid time off for COVID-19 under a bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom / City, state, and labor leaders gathered yesterday afternoon at Oakland City Hall to speak out against the decision by the Oakland school board to close, merge or reduce grades for 11 schools, a decision rejected by many in the community / Oakland’s Landmarks Preservation Advisory Board has given its approval to build a 20-unit apartment building and storefront shops on the property that housed the first office of the Black Panther Party for Self Defense / A beach hazards statement is in effect through this evening

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

Bay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance