What China’s infrastructure investments in Africa mean for the world
The world’s eyes will once again fall on China at the end of the week. The country is hosting this year’s Winter Olympics – all while battling allegations of human rights violations.
But China itself will be keeping at least some of its attention a continent away – in Africa.
In 2020 alone, China invested $4.2 billion into the continent – that’s double what the United States spent.
Some say it’s providing much-needed infrastructure help. Others think it’s just colonialism by another name.
How did this relationship begin? And what does it mean for both their futures?
