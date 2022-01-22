'Wait Wait' for Jan. 22, 2022: With Not My Job guest Brian Cox

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Brian Cox and panelists Paula Poundstone, Mo Rocca and Cristela Alonzo. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Presents from the President; The Real Justices of The Supreme Court; and Yassify Your Candy

Panel Questions

Biden Sets a New World Record

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about trouble between neighbors only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Brian Cox about vacuuming

Brian Cox is one of the world's most celebrated Shakespearian actors, and is currently elevating swearing into an art form as Logan Roy on HBO's Succession. Given the popularity of that show, we invited him on to ask him three questions about vacuuming, otherwise known as suck sessions.

Panel Questions

The Allure of the N95; Proof of Woof; Fixer Upper? I Hardly Know Her!

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Ancient Club Kids; Petfluencers Live Forever; and Penny Baguettes

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next commercial mascot to get a makeover.

