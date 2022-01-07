© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pleasanton Begins Council Voting Reforms to Address Diversity Concerns

KALW | By Ryan Howzell
Published January 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM PST
HOWZELL PLEASANTON
Wayne Hsieh
/
Flickr
Pleasanton, California.

Pleasanton is the latest Bay Area city to shift from at-large voting to a district-based system for electing City council members. The move comes in response to a potential lawsuit that called the city’s current voting process "racially polarized" and in violation of the California Voting Rights Act.

Under the new system, city council members will represent a single geographic district. Only voters living in each district may vote in the election for their representative. Additionally, council members must live in the district they represent.

This week, the city held its first public hearing on proposed district boundaries.

City officials are split on how effective the shift may be. According to Councilmember Valerie Arkin, Pleasanton’s racial and ethnic minority communities are dispersed across the city unlike other cities with high-density, segregated neighborhoods.

Still, others say the historic lack of Latino and Asian council members in Pleasanton reflects ongoing issues in the voting process. Fremont, San Mateo, and Vallejo are other Bay Area cities that have recently switched to district-based voting.

The city is expected to finalize a district map and begin scheduling elections by the end of next month. Residents may weigh in at additional meetings for public comment on January 18th and February 3rd.

Ryan Howzell
I am a researcher and writer from Oakland, CA. I cut my teeth in radio at my college station and since graduating, I’ve worked as a paralegal, arts administrator, maritime historian, and most recently, a fellow at WorldAffairs, a global politics radio show and podcast co-produced with KQED. In my work, I am interested in the intersections of race, climate, and labor rights as well as place-based narratives of marginalization and the relationship between local history, public space, and identity formation, especially among queer and BIPOC communities. I am also passionate about drawing on the performing arts—particularly theater and music—to develop interview/storytelling practices grounded in mutual repair and community-building.
See stories by Ryan Howzell