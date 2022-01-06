© 2021 KALW
The News Roundup — Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published January 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM PST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart through the Hall of Columns after delivering speeches to mark the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2022 in Washington, DC.
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is shattering case records across the country. Approximately 1 million new infections were reported nationwide in a single day.

This week saw the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, saying, “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

As cases pile up, the U.S. government announced that it will buy 20 million of Pfizer’s COVID antiviral pill, doubling its previously announced order.

