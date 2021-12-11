JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Station Operations Manager

NOTE: SFUSD is hiring for this position. This is an excerpt from the district's job announcement.

MORE INFO

We want talented people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, who are committed to and will champion our Core Values, are inspired by our mission steeped in equity, and who are motivated to unleash our children’s potential. We want people who are strong collaborators, skilled communicators, problem solvers and who are comfortable in a community of continuous learning.

As the KALW Station Operations Manager you will report to SFUSD’s Deputy Superintendent of Communications and Strategic Partnerships, be a part of the Communications Department and a district leader ensuring that KALW radio station serves as a resource to the San Francisco Unified School District and a source of information for the entire Bay Area and beyond.

This position is responsible for implementing station program policy developed by the KALW Radio Station, in accordance with School District and FCC guidelines. The incumbent plans, directs and coordinates the operation of the station to assure compliance with all federal and state laws and regulations.

How to Apply



Visit www.careers.sfusd.edu and create a new account to begin your application.

If you have previously applied to a job on JobAps, you will be prompted to “select an application to copy;” please select any previous application: you will have the opportunity to update the application and your resume; if you have not previously applied you will be prompted to create a new account

You will be prompted to electronically attach a letter of interest, resume, list of professional references and any applicable credentials or licenses

Our Human Resources team will then review your entire application to determine your eligibility status and contact you directly should you move forward in the process

MORE INFO

