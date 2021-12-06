KALW News is hiring a story editor (part-time, temporary)

KALW News is looking for an experienced audio story editor to work on daily newscasts, features and two-ways for our daily news magazine Crosscurrents, and other projects. You’ll work in a highly collaborative and supportive newsroom, joining our award-winning team.

As part of its mission, the KALW News department trains many people in the art and craft of journalistic audio storytelling. Our newsroom is dynamic and energetic, and we’re looking for an editor who can mentor new reporters. We also have a team of experienced core staffers and contributors with whom you’ll collaborate.

This is a contracted part-time position for 20 hours a week through June 2022. We are looking for candidates that can commit to at least two mornings a week, including our Wednesday editorial meetings, which can be attended remotely. We are looking for someone who can commit to coming into the station at least one day per week, but we are otherwise open to remote work and hours can be flexible.

Pay is $30-$40/hour depending on experience. We are preferably looking for candidates who reside in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Job Requirements:



Experience writing, editing, and voicing spot stories for newscasts

Experience editing feature-length audio story scripts

Experience writing or editing spotlessly clean copy

Competence using Google Drive

Solid interpersonal skills – our newsroom is diverse and fun and sometimes a little crazy

Ability to work onsite at KALW at least one day per week

Job Preferences:



Experience teaching audio journalism and related skills

Live, on-air experience

Experience managing collaborative projects

Experience coordinating and motivating a team

KALW encourages applicants of all backgrounds and we want you to show us your authentic self in your application. We strive to be a workplace where everyone feels that they belong, that their voice matters, and that they are challenged and supported to do their best work.

To apply, please submit a cover letter (including reasons for applying for this position, a little about your editing approach or philosophy, and what about you or your life experiences that might contribute to diversifying our staff or coverage), CV, work samples, and three references (including at least one reporter you have edited) using this form: bit.ly/kalwnewseditor2022

If you have any questions or accessibility needs that the form does not accommodate, please email KALWapplications@gmail.com.

Application deadline is Sunday, December 12, 2021, 11:59 p.m. PT.