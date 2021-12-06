Berkeley pilot program proposes cuts to free parking near campus

The City of Berkeley is considering a one-year pilot program that would introduce new paid parking spots to about 30 blocks in the city’s Elmwood and Southside neighborhoods. These areas previously offered free parking for up to two hours. The new rules would also extend parking time limits from two to eight hours.

City officials say the program will help workers, merchants, and the environment by eliminating the QUOTE “two-hour shuffle” ENDQUOTE in which drivers are forced to re-park many times a day to avoid time limit citations. This shuffle leads to congestion and high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed pilot is partially funded by a ‘Climate Initiatives’ grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and aims to increase information about public transportation and other driving alternatives.

Opponents of the proposal say that paid parking will unfairly burden retail workers and visitors to the area. Elmwood business owner David Salk (SAHLK) told Berkeleyside that using public transportation could mean a longer commute and dissuade people from working in these neighborhoods. Salk suggested the city instead increase the number of parking permits offered to businesses and employees. Residents and businesses with city-issued parking permits are exempt from the proposed paid spots.