San Francisco mayor proposes location for city’s first supervised drug use site

KALW | By Ryan Howzell
Published November 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM PST
Tenderloin
Oleplod
/
Flickr
Businesses in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s new legislation allocates $6.3 million for the city to purchase an 8,000 square foot former Goodwill store in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. If approved, it could house the state’s first safe consumption site, operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Safe consumption sites offer a space for people with substance abuse issues to consume narcotics under the supervision of trained medical professionals. They also provide users with access to life-saving tools, such as clean needles, drug testing kits, and Narcan, an overdose-response medication.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Mayor Breed and newly-appointed City Attorney David Chiu are actively seeking approval from state and federal authorities on this issue. Safe consumption sites are currently illegal under state and federal law, leaving affiliates subject to fines, legal prosecution, and property seizure.

Breed’s legislation comes on the heels of a recent proposal by State Senator Scott Wiener for a statewide pilot program in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Senate Bill 57 is Wiener’s third legislative attempt to establish safe consumption sites in California since 2018.

The bill is set for review by the State Assembly Health Committee by early next year. But Wiener has stressed the need for immediate action. He said he would fully support the mayor if she were to proceed with opening the proposed site prior to formal state authorization.

On Wednesday, the New York Times reported 2020-2021 as the deadliest year on record for drug overdoses.

Ryan Howzell
I am a researcher and writer from Oakland, CA. I cut my teeth in radio at my college station and since graduating, I’ve worked as a paralegal, arts administrator, maritime historian, and most recently, a fellow at WorldAffairs, a global politics radio show and podcast co-produced with KQED. In my work, I am interested in the intersections of race, climate, and labor rights as well as place-based narratives of marginalization and the relationship between local history, public space, and identity formation, especially among queer and BIPOC communities. I am also passionate about drawing on the performing arts—particularly theater and music—to develop interview/storytelling practices grounded in mutual repair and community-building.
