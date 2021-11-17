JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Membership Coordinator

KALW is powered by our members. They fund 70% of our budget, they volunteer, they call into our shows, they connect us to the region’s diverse communities. Our members are essential to everything we do and why we do it. And that’s where the Membership Coordinator comes in.

We’re looking for a people person and problem solver with the right mix of communication and computer skills, initiative and empathy.

DOWNLOAD FULL PDF OF THE JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

Deadline: Position is opened until filled. For best consideration, apply by December 10, 2021.

Application Requirements: A cover letter and resume sent to hr@kalw.org. Subject line should include your last name and the words “membership coordinator.”

MORE INFO

