KALW Public Media is accepting nominations for new board members.

KALW Public Media (KPM) is inviting nominations for board members whose service will begin in 2022. This is a professional working board. We seek diverse candidates with leadership experience and managerial chops.

Board participation is serious business. KPM is primed to continue to influence how inclusion is understood and enacted in public media, including through #PublicMediaforAll. The stronger the organization, the greater our impact.

How to nominate: Please use THIS FORM to nominate yourself or another person.

Deadline: The next deadline for nominations is January 6, 2021.

WHO ARE KPM BOARD MEMBER RESPONSIBILITIES?

KALW Public Media Board Members do the following:



contribute to strategic planning and business planning

take an active role in fundraising

ensure fiscal responsibility

contribute to conversations with the KALW Community about what inclusion can look and feel like in public radio

support KALW’s leadership team

The time commitment varies according to role, likely 4-10 hours per month. Prior experience serving on a non-profit or corporate board is helpful.

KPM is a new 501(c)3 organization, formed in 2020 to create a new operational infrastructure, strengthen member engagement, expand underwriting, and pursue new grants, gifts and partnerships.

San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) holds the FCC broadcast license for the radio station.

Go ahead: NOMINATE SOMEONE (or yourself) NOW