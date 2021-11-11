The News Roundup — Domestic

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar came under for this week for tweeting an animated video of him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Gosar’s face is superimposed over a character from the popular anime series “Attack on Titan” as they kill other characters sporting the faces of his Democratic colleagues.

President Biden is continuing to advance his agenda. His administration is touting the infrastructure bill as a win for the former senator. But now the White House must shift its focus to addressing rising consumer prices and funding the government through Dec. 3.

A federal judge in Texas ruled that Gov. Greg Abbot’s ban on school mask mandates in the state violates federal law.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5