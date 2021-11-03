In an upset shaking Democrats and buoying Republicans, first-time candidate Glenn Youngkin has won the governor’s race in Virginia.

The race was called in the early hours of the morning – with the GOP businessman claiming victory.

The final tally is 50 percent for Youngkinand about 48 for McAuliffe. Some Democratic strategists say it’s a crushing loss. Others say it’s par for the course, pointing out that in 10 of the last 11 gubernatorial races, the candidate for whatever party’s not in the White House tends to win.

How did this election play out? And where does Virginia go from here?

