This 2-hour special features an interview with the late Chieftains' founding member Paddy Moloney, who passed away on October 12th. He talked about The Chieftains' role in spearheading the promotion of Irish traditional music in Ireland and around the world. We'll hear about The Chieftains collaborations with famous musicians such as Van Morrison, Mick Jagger, Marianne Faithfull, and Elvis Costello.