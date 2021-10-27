One Step Closer To Protecting Kids From Covid
America’s youngest children have moved one step closer to getting the COVID vaccine.
On Tuesday, advisers to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children as young as five. The committee found the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks of a rare cardiac side effect. The vote was 17 to 0 with one abstention.
Although the advice is not binding, the agency is all but certain to grant emergency authorization for the vaccine.
We speak to Dr. Hayley Gans, a member of the FDA’s Advisory Committee reviewing COVID vaccines.
Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5