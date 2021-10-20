© 2021 KALW
PG&E restores power to customers who lost power Monday

KALW | By Dorothy Tang,
Bay City News Service
Published October 19, 2021 at 11:27 AM PDT
A PG&E worker repairs telephone pole
Ray Saint Germain/Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News
/
A PG&E worker puts temporary covers on wires while replacing an old power pole with a new one on Willimet Way in Hayward, Calif on Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News)

Yesterday’s outage mostly affected residents on the Peninsula, and in the East Bay, and North Bay.

In an interview with ABC7 News, a PG&E spokesperson said new rainfall turns dirt into mud, which conducts electricity and may lead to telephone poles catching fire. The company says power outages are likely to continue until an area gets consistent rainfall.

KALW contacted PG&E at noon today and found that only 61 customers in the East Bay remain without power from the storm. PG&E’s online outage map shows that San Mateo has just under a thousand residents without power due to unknown reasons. PG&E is still investigating the cause and power is expected to return around 6PM.

Dorothy Tang
