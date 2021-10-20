PG&E restores power to customers who lost power Monday
Yesterday’s outage mostly affected residents on the Peninsula, and in the East Bay, and North Bay.
In an interview with ABC7 News, a PG&E spokesperson said new rainfall turns dirt into mud, which conducts electricity and may lead to telephone poles catching fire. The company says power outages are likely to continue until an area gets consistent rainfall.
KALW contacted PG&E at noon today and found that only 61 customers in the East Bay remain without power from the storm. PG&E’s online outage map shows that San Mateo has just under a thousand residents without power due to unknown reasons. PG&E is still investigating the cause and power is expected to return around 6PM.