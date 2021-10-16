'Wait Wait' for Oct. 16, 2021: Sweater Weather Edition

This week, the autumn leaves are changing, so we heat up some apple cider and remember some of our favorite moments from the past year. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Joel McHale Plays Not My Job

Joel McHale does it all, he's a comedian, an actor, and a game show host, but since we loved him so much on Community, we ask him three questions about community theater.

The Dulcé Sloan Experience

After a year of only doing shows remotely, we finally met Dulcé in person when she joined us at the Mann Center in Philadelphia. It was definitely worth the wait.

Ellen Stofan Plays Not My Job

Ellen Stofan, currently the undersecretary of science and research at the Smithsonian, which is known as the "nation's attic," answers three questions about weird collections in other people's attics.

Black Thought Plays Not My Job

Tariq Trotter, better known as Black Thought from The Roots, answers three questions about "The Suits": TV executives.

Phillipa Soo Plays Not My Job

Phillipa Soo originated the role of Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton, so we invite her on to play a game we call: "Hamilton? Try a ton o' ham!"

