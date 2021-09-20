Almanac - Monday 9/20/21
Today is Monday, the 20th of September, 2021
September 20 is the 263rd day of the year
102 days remain until the end of the year.
2 days until autumn begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56:25 am
and sunset will be at 7:08:10 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 11 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 1:02:17 pm.
The first low tide will be at 4:59 am at 0.04 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 11:32 am at 5.63 feet
The next low tide at 5:16 pm at 1.42 feet
The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:32 am at 5.63 feet
The Moon is currently 99.7% visible
It will be a 100 percent Full Moon at 4:54 pm today
This month's full moon is called the Full Corn Moon or Harvest Moon
This full Moon corresponds with the time of harvesting corn.
The moon can also be called...
• Autumn Moon
• Child Moon
• Falling Leaves Moon
• Harvest Moon
• Leaves Turning Moon
• Mating Moon
• Moon of Brown Leaves
• Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry
• Rutting Moon
• Yellow Leaf Moon
Today is…
National Fried Rice Day
National Gibberish Day
National Pepperoni Pizza Day
National Punch Day
National String Cheese
Today is also…
Constitution Day in Nepal
Independence Day of South Ossetia
National Youth Day in Thailand
Oil Workers' Day in Azerbaijan
Universal Children's Day in Germany
On this day in history….
1946 – The first Cannes Film Festival is held, having been delayed seven years due to World War II.
1962 – James Meredith, an African American, is temporarily barred from entering the University of Mississippi.
1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes tennis match at the Houston Astrodome.
2011 – The United States military ends its "Don't ask, don't tell" policy, allowing gay men and women to serve openly for the first time.
2019 – Roughly Four million people, mostly students, demonstrate across the world to address climate change. Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden leads the demonstration in New York City.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1878 – Upton Sinclair, American novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1968)
1899 – Leo Strauss, German-American political scientist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1973)
1920 – Jay Ward, American animator, producer, and screenwriter, founded Jay Ward Productions (d. 1989)
1921 – Chico Hamilton, American drummer, composer, and bandleader (d. 2013)
1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian actress
1948 – George R. R. Martin, American novelist and short story writer