How Singer-Songwriter Joy Oladokun Is Defending Her Own Happiness

Nashville singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun found wild success this past year despite a deep uncertainty surrounding the music industry.

Her soulful, honest lyrics are finding their way into popular TV shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “This Is Us.” Her new album, “In Defense Of My Own Happiness,” delves into her relationship with the church and what it means to be the American child of immigrant parents.

We talk with her about all of it. Plus we hear her play live music straight from her home studio.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5