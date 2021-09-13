Democrats Are Eyeing A Climate Border Tax. But What Is It?

Congress is back in session – and that means all eyes are on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion-dollar reconciliation package.

Some Senate Democrats have warned it still costs too much. Others say it’s too little.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says either way – they’re moving full steam ahead.

Committees are hard at work determining what will make it into the final package – including a carbon border tax.

Democratic lawmakers say they could raise as much as $16 billion dollars a year by taxing China and other countries that aren’t working to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s a climate change solution that’s already well on its way to being implemented across the pond. We’ll get the latest on efforts to implement a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in both Europe and the United States.

