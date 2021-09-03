Almanacs - Labor Day Weekend 2021

Today is Friday, the 3rd of September of 2021,

September 3 is the 246th day of the year

119 days remain until the end of the year.

19 days until Autumnal Equinox

The sun rose at 6:42:04 am

and the sun sets tonight at 7:34:28 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 3:18 am at 0.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:19 am at 4.83 feet

The next low tide at 3:11 pm at 3 feet exactly

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:46 pm at 6.02 feet

The moon is about 18 percent visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days on Monday 6th of September of 2021 at 5:52 pm

Today is…

Bring Your Manners to Work Day

College Colors Day

National Chianti Day

National Food Bank Day

National Lazy Mom's Day

National Skyscraper Day

National Welsh Rarebit Day

US Bowling League Day

Wear Teal Day

Today is also…

• Feast of San Marino and the Republic, celebrates the foundation of the Republic of

San Marino in 301.

• Flag Day (Australia)

• Independence Day, celebrates the second independence of Qatar from the United

Kingdom in 1971.

• Levy Mwanawasa Day (Zambia)

• Memorial Day (Tunisia)

• Merchant Navy Remembrance Day (Canada)

• Merchant Navy Day (United Kingdom)

• National Welsh Rarebit Day (United States)

• Tokehega Day (Tokelau, New Zealand)

• On this day in history…

•

• 1189 – Richard I of England (a.k.a. Richard "the Lionheart") is crowned

at Westminster.

• 1838 – Future abolitionist Frederick Douglass escapes from slavery.

• 1935 – Sir Malcolm Campbell reaches a speed of 304.331 miles per hour on

the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, becoming the first person to drive an automobile over

300 mph.

• 1981 – The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against

Women, an international bill of rights for women, is instituted by the United Nations

• …and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake

with….

• 1875 – Ferdinand Porsche, Austrian-German engineer and businessman,

founded Porsche (d. 1951)

• 1910 – Kitty Carlisle, American actress, singer, socialite, and game show panelist (d.

2007)

• 1913 – Alan Ladd, American actor and producer (d. 1964)

• 1914 – Dixy Lee Ray, American biologist and politician, 17th Governor of

Washington (d. 1994)

• 1915 – Memphis Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1988)

• 1923 – Mort Walker, American cartoonist (d. 2018)

• 1932 – Eileen Brennan, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

• 1934 – Freddie King, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

• 1938 – Caryl Churchill, English-Canadian playwright

• 1940 – Eduardo Galeano, Uruguayan journalist and author (d. 2015)

• 1942 – Al Jardine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

• 1943 – Valerie Perrine, American model and actress

• 1955 – Steve Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

• 1963 – Malcolm Gladwell, Canadian journalist, essayist, and critic

• 1965 – Charlie Sheen, American actor and producer

• 1970 – Jeremy Glick, American businessman (d. 2001)

• 1971 – Kiran Desai, Indian-American author

Today is Monday, the 6th of September of 2021

September 6 is the 249th day of the year

116 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until Fall.

The sun rose at 6:44:36 am

and sunset will be at 7:29:54 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:04 am at minus zero point two-five feet

The first high tide will be at 11:45 am at 5.3 feet

The next low tide at 5:06 pm at 1.98 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be tonight at 11:02 pm at

6.24 feet

The moon may be about 2 percent visible right now.

We are in the New Moon phase today at 5:52 pm this afternoon

The next phase will be the First Quarter Moon in 7 days, next Monday the 13th of

September of 2021 at 1:39 pm

Today is…

Barbie Doll Day

Fight Procrastination Day

Great Egg Toss Day

Labor Day

Mouthguard Day

National Coffee Ice Cream Day

Read a Book Day

Stillbirth Remembrance Day

Today is also…

The earliest date on which the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is performed

• Armed Forces Day (São Tomé and Príncipe)

• Defence Day or Army Day (Pakistan)

• Flag Day (Bonaire)

• Independence Day (Swaziland), celebrates the independence of Swaziland from the

United Kingdom in 1968

• Unification Day (Bulgaria)

On this day in history…

• 1803 – British scientist John Dalton begins using symbols to represent the atoms of

different elements.

• 1870 – Louisa Ann Swain of Laramie, Wyoming becomes the first woman in the

United States to cast a vote legally after 1807.

• 1991 – The Soviet Union recognizes the independence of the Baltic

states Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

• 1991 – The Russian parliament approves the name change of Leningrad back

to Saint Petersburg. The change is effective October 1, 1991.

• 1995 – Cal Ripken, Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles plays in his 2,131st consecutive

game, breaking a record that had stood for 56 years.

• 1997 – The Funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales takes place in London. Well over a

million people lined the streets and 21⁄2 billion watched around the world on television.

• 2018 – Supreme Court of India decriminalised all consensual sex among adults in

private, making homosexuality legal on the Indian lands.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

• 1888 – Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., American businessman and diplomat, 44th United

States Ambassador to the United Kingdom (d. 1969)

• 1899 – Billy Rose, American composer and manager (d. 1966)

• 1925 – Jimmy Reed, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

• 1928 – Robert M. Pirsig, American novelist and philosopher (d. 2017)

• 1937 – Jo Anne Worley, American actress, comedian, and singer

• 1939 – David Allan Coe, American outlaw country music singer-songwriter and

guitarist

• 1943 – Roger Waters, English singer-songwriter and bass player

• 1947 – Jane Curtin, American actress and comedian

• 1952 – Buddy Miller, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

• 1954 – Carly Fiorina, American businesswoman and activist

• 1958 – Jeff Foxworthy, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

• 1964 – Rosie Perez, American actress, dancer, and director

• 1965 – Christopher Nolan, Irish author and poet (d. 2009)

• 1967 – Macy Gray, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1972 – Idris Elba, English actor

1979 – Foxy Brown, American rapper